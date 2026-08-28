Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Montreal ready to Rock in Solario

Aidan O’Brien has withdrawn Sergei Diaghilev, who would have been Timeform’s top rated, from the Solario Stakes (15:30) at Sandown, but it still looks a good renewal of the Group 3 contest which has been won by some very good colts in the past, the most recent being Field of Gold in 2024. That leaves Alfred Wallace, the recent fourth in the Acomb Stakes at York, with the best form, but he’s had quite a few chances already and among the more progressive sorts stepping up in grade, it is ‘Hot Trainer’ Roger Varian’s Rock Montreal who makes the most appeal. The son of Blue Point was a million guinea purchase by Godolphin who were no doubt mindful of the fact that Varian had already trained Rock Montreal’s smart sibling San Donato, a listed winner at two, by another son of Shamardal, Lope de Vega. Rock Montreal was sent off at very short odds on his debut in a novice at Yarmouth earlier this month and looked potentially smart, pulling nearly three lengths clear at the line under just hands and heels. That earned him the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, along with the ‘large P’ on his rating indicating above-average improvement is expected. He gets the vote over fellow Dewhurst entry Sonic Angel who has won both his starts for Simon & Ed Crisford.

Zavateri can beat his elders in Celebration Mile

Three-year-olds Ice Max and Jonquil have won the last two runnings of Goodwood’s Celebration Mile (15:10) and it is down to Zavateri to keep that theme going as he is the sole representative of the classic generation in this year’s nine-strong field. He enjoyed a tremendous two-year-old campaign for Eve Johnson Houghton, not meeting with defeat until his final start when fourth in the Dewhurst. Before that, he had been a narrow winner of the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood and the National Stakes at the Curragh when edging out Gstaad by a head. He avoids any excess weight for those successes as penalties don’t apply to races won before this year. After finishing second in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury on his reappearance, a minor set-back kept Zavateri off the course until the Sussex Stakes a month ago where he shaped encouragingly in fifth behind Bow Echo after having to wait for a gap early in the straight. He then took his chance back over seven furlongs in last Saturday’s City of York Stakes, filling the same position, but giving the impression he needs a bit further than that nowadays. The return to a mile will suit therefore, and this won’t take as much winning as the last two races he has contested.

Warrant Holder with form to bounce back

Constitution Hill might not be taking his chance in the August Stakes (18:30) but that still leaves a smart field for Windsor’s listed contest, including two runners who have been placed in the Derby in years past. But a lot has happened since Ambiente Friendly chased home City of Troy at Epsom in 2024, including being gelded and having a spell over hurdles, while similar comments apply to White Birch, third to Auguste Rodin in the 2023 Derby; he too is a gelding these days and hasn’t run since finishing down the field in last year’s Arc, joining Jamie Osborne for 300,000 guineas in the meantime. Instead, the most interesting runner is Warrant Holder, carrying the royal colours for John & Thady Gosden who have the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag and with Billy Loughnane in the saddle for the first time. A late-developing son of Frankel, four-year-old Warrant Holder returned with a win in a handicap at York’s Dante meeting before putting up another smart effort in defeat at Royal Ascot when second to Opportunity in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes. Warrant Holder was trying to give 5lb to the winner that day who has since gone on to finish a very close third under top weight in last weekend’s Ebor. Warrant Holder’s effort at Ascot was one of the top ten handicap performances of the season but from the same mark he could only finish mid-division when favourite for the John Smith’s Cup back at York last time, not getting the best of runs either. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he has the form to bounce back here.