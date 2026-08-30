Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Edward Sexton has more to offer on the Flat Edward Sexton is a lightly-raced six-year-old, especially on the Flat, who had some very strong form in bumpers, finishing in front of no other than subsequent Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Old Park Star on his debut, and he looks the one to beat in the Betfred ‘Nifty Fifty’ Amateurs’ Derby Handicap (15:35).

He hadn’t shown much on the Flat prior kept to the all-weather, but he landed a gamble in style returned to turf over a mile and three quarters at Haydock earlier this month. That was a clear career-best effort in this sphere, and it was his change of gear which proved the difference in a race which didn’t really test stamina, quickening clear nicely inside the final furlong. Edward Sexton was given the Horse In Focus Flag, highlighting him as one to follow, and he’s very much one to keep on the right side with this drop back in trip now expected to be a problem.

Oisin Murphy a notable booking Oisin Murphy hasn’t ridden for Paul Midgely much in the last five seasons, but he has a 25% strike rate when doing so, so he’s an eye-catching booking on Rock of England in the Book Online At ripon-races.co.uk Handicap (16:10).

Rock of England has a solid record at this track – he has the Horses For Courses Flag – adding to his in-the-frame efforts when winning over this course and distance at the beginning of June. He record a third win of the year at Hamilton last month and he hasn’t been disgraced in stronger races than this on his last two starts. Rock of England has a good draw in stall 7 and has won from higher marks in the past, so he makes a fair bit of appeal with Murphy up for the first time.

More to come from Thanos The LSL Racing Chepstow Mile Series Final Handicap (16:35) looks a competitive race, but three-year-old Thanos is a horse on the up, and looks the most interesting option for the in-form Harry Charlton.