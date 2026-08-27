Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Thunder Home can make amends The Chasemore Farm EBF Maiden Stakes (15:35) has the potential to be a good race with several potential improvers in the field, but Thunder Home is arguably unlucky to still be a maiden and is taken to gain compensation for his latest run.

He has a useful pedigree and he’s made very good progress in three starts so far, taking a big step forward when narrowly beaten by a promising newcomer over this course and distance last month. Thunder Home ought to have won, his rider easing him just enough under 50 yards out to cost him the race. Rossa Ryan was given a 28-day ban for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing. Billy Loughnane has only ridden for James Horton twice before in his career, so he’s an eye-catching booking and, drawn well to employ similar positive tactics, he could prove hard to catch.

Flags point to Hauteluce The White & Brookes Fillies’ Handicap (17:10) has a competitive look to it, but the Timeform Flags point in the direction of the Ed Walker-trained Hauteluce.

Indeed, she has the Horses In Focus and Sectional Flag, along with being top rated following her latest win over a mile at Southwell three weeks ago, doing well to overcome her position in rear in a steadily-run race. Her closing sectional means she was value for much more than the winning margin and a subsequent 5lb rise looks lenient. The question to raise is whether she’s as effective on turf, but she didn’t run too badly at Nottingham the time before, and she brings a progressive profile to the table.

Kimeko Glory weighted to follow up under a penalty Kimeko Glory is 3lb clear of her rivals in the Gay Kindersley Amateur Riders’ Handicap (19:28) following her 12-length romp in a mile handicap at Salisbury last week.

That was her first win since joining Charlie Hills and she too advantage of a reduced mark in some style with blinkers replacing cheekpieces, settling better than previously as a result and she drew clear in ready fashion from over a furlong out. Connections have wisely found an opportunity for her under a 5lb penalty (she is due to be 6lb higher than this mark in future races) and she’ll be incredibly hard to stop under the same rider if in the same form.