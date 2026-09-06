Tiffany Kentucky Turf Cup for Sir Mark Prescott and Luke Morris

Trained by Sir Mark Prescott and ridden by Luke Morris, the six-year-old mare was following up her Group 1 triumph in Germany last month when beating the Willie Mullins-trained Ethical Diamond and Ed Walker's Fort George in the 12-furlong Kentucky Turf Cup Invitational Stakes.

Morris was never far off the pace in the Grade 2 contest and took up the running with over a furlong to go before keeping his mount up to her work to get the better of last year's Breeders' Cup Turf winner Ethical Diamond who finished a length and three-quarters behind under Ryan Moore.

Tiffany was sent off at 11/2 and assistant trainer William Butler said: "She's fantastic. We're realising dreams we thought we couldn't realise. She's so consistent and it looks like she's getting better at six. She handled everything so well and she gives you confidence that she'll bring her A-game every time.

"That confidence makes you be bold and take some chances, and this was a chance that we took. We'll keep rolling the dice."