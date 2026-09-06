Tiffany Kentucky Turf Cup for Sir Mark Prescott and Luke Morris

The Elite Racing-owned Tiffany added to her international big-race haul at Kentucky Downs in America.
Trained by Sir Mark Prescott and ridden by Luke Morris, the six-year-old mare was following up her Group 1 triumph in Germany last month when beating the Willie Mullins-trained Ethical Diamond and Ed Walker's Fort George in the 12-furlong Kentucky Turf Cup Invitational Stakes.
Morris was never far off the pace in the Grade 2 contest and took up the running with over a furlong to go before keeping his mount up to her work to get the better of last year's Breeders' Cup Turf winner Ethical Diamond who finished a length and three-quarters behind under Ryan Moore.
Tiffany was sent off at 11/2 and assistant trainer William Butler said: "She's fantastic. We're realising dreams we thought we couldn't realise. She's so consistent and it looks like she's getting better at six. She handled everything so well and she gives you confidence that she'll bring her A-game every time.
"That confidence makes you be bold and take some chances, and this was a chance that we took. We'll keep rolling the dice."
Morris told reporters: "She gets the mile and a half well. She's been the bridesmaid for the last 18 months and when she got that Group 1 victory last time, I feel like she really sort of filled with confidence.
"She came into this race in as good a shape as we've ever had her, and it's just fantastic to travel a horse this far and have some success."
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