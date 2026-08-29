Sea Of Rain wins under Colin Keane
Sea Of Rain wins under Colin Keane

Sunday Curragh review and replays

Horse Racing
Sat August 29, 2026 · 3h ago

Jim Bolger was celebrating Group 3 success at the Curragh after 18/1 shot Sea Of Rain toughed it out in the Newtownanner Stud Irish European Breeders Fund Stakes.

Ridden by Colin Keane, the daughter of Naval Crown was always to the fore and kept up the gallop in the one-mile event to repel Ballyskeagh (14/1) by three-quarters of a length, with Damsel In Distress (17/2) back in third.

Bolger said on Racing TV: “She’s been crying out for a mile all along, and a strong gallop. She’s a mile and a half filly for next year. She’ll be my next Oaks filly.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

“I thought it (the rain) would bring stamina into it and it might knock out a few of the others. But the way it was we didn’t need anything knocked out.

“He (Keane) loved her. She was always travelling."

Bolger said a trip to Doncaster could be in store next for Sea Of Rain and also stated that next weekend’s Prix Vermeille is the intended target for his three-year-old star, Sparan Nua who was a short-head second to Kalpana in the Yorkshire Oaks at the recent Ebor Festival.

“It was good but I thought we left it (the York Group 1) behind. He (Rossa Ryan) will ride her again.”

Push The Boat Out (17/2) maintained his unbeaten record under Keane in the Group 3 Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes.

Trained by Michael O’Callaghan, the Kodi Bear colt showed a fine attitude to get the better of penalised Coventry Stakes winner Great Barrier Reef (4/5 favourite), with Velozee back in third.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

In the other Group 3 on the card, John & Thady Gosden’s Miss Scott made the journey a worthwhile one by beating fellow 3/1 joint-favourite Faiyum by three and three-quarter lengths in the Snow Fairy Fillies Stakes.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

The opening John Ormonde Wexford Sand Irish European Breeders Fund (C & G) Maiden went to Aidan O’Brien’s odds-on favourite Darkness Falls who was prominent throughout and responded impressively when asked for his effort by Ryan Moore.

The son of Camelot, sent off at 4/6 on the back of a promising debut third at Leopardstown a month earlier, strode out to beat stablemate Albany County (7/2) by seven lengths, with 17/2 chance Cluster back in third for Joseph O’Brien and Juddmonte.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

Loughrea completed a hat-trick for Andrew Slattery with a runaway win in the Tote Irish Cambridgeshire, the 9/2 chance taking it up over a furlong from home apparently full of running and going on to score in ready fashion from Manton Bay (8/1) and the 4/1 favourite Pierre Royal, with Booyea back in fourth at 11/1.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING