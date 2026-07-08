Spicy Marg owner Emma Banks hopes for Summer Stakes joy at York

Now her owner, Emma Banks, is hoping the Starspangledbanner speedster can return to winning ways in the Group 3 William Hill Summer Stakes at York Racecourse on Friday.

The Michael Bell-trained three-year-old is part of a 13-strong field of fillies and mares who are hunting the record £100,000 pot on offer for this six-furlong Knavesmire assignment.

Though she has not triumphed since last autumn, Spicy Marg could barely have come closer than in the Commonwealth Cup, losing out by a diminishing head, under Tom Marquand.

Banks said: “She put up a phenomenal performance at Ascot and it didn’t come as a massive shock to us because we thought she could be that good.

“I’m looking forward to seeing her at York. If she can run as well as she ran at Ascot, I’ll be very, very happy. She does seem to love racing. She thrives on it, she really does, so let’s keep going while we can. It’s so rare to have horses that are this good – I’m blessed.

“She’s a firm-ground horse, so while it’s going our way, we’re going to make hay while the sun is shining.”