Solario Stakes preview: Breacher has trainer William Muir dreaming of big days to come

He features among a final field of nine for this weekend's highlight at the Esher track and while set to face stiff opposition from the likes of Godolphin-owned Rock Montreal (Roger Varian), the Crisfords' Sonic Angel and the Hugo Palmer-trained Mia Fantasia among others, hopes are high for Breacher, who runs in the colours of owner-breeder Rob Haim.

The Cracksman colt goes into Sandown Park's Group Three contest over seven furlongs on the back of a striking debut win at Salisbury when sent off 12/1 before seeing off Juddmone's odds-on favourite Squadron by two and a half lengths.

Muir, who trains alongside Chris Grassick, told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He looks lovely, he's 16 hands-plus so I wasn't going to run him quickly for any reason (following the debut success). We were going for the Stonehenge (back at Salisbury) and I don't know what pricked my conscience but we thought we'd just get the vet to check his blood and his white cells were massively through the roof, so we had to wait a little bit longer.

"It's all perfect now and he looks tremendous.

"He's by Cracksman, he couldn't get in a sale; nobody wanted him in the sales. But he's a beautiful-looking horse and we just said we'd train him, we'll take him. And from day one he was just a very, very special individual. If anybody looked at this horse, they wouldn't mind him being in their yard.

"His action, his mind, when you just watch him canter past you - it's the same as when we had Pyledriver. Pyledriver popped your eyes out when he cantered past you. It's just everything really... you can't explain it. You see 90 horses canter past and you'd say 'yeah, they look good'. But you see him and say 'what is that?!'

"It's just the stride and the length of him. Listen, we're only a small outfit and this horse has a long way to go to be the best horse I've ever trained, but on that day (at Salisbury) as a two-year-old he could have compared to Averti (ran in some top-class races for Muir during the late-90s."

Asked where his stamina limitations might be, the trainer said: "Probably a mile, that's why I wasn't worried about going for the Stonehenge. But seven (furlongs) around Sandown is just fine, although the owner tells me the family don't like soft ground.

"There's loads of races (he could run in). I don't want to say he'll get right to the heady heights until we've seen it. If he goes and does well in this, he's in a big one like the Champagne. There's always the Royal Lodge too."