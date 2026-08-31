Silent Beauty impressive winner of Ripon feature

Silent Beauty got her career firmly back on track with a taking success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes.
Amo Racing paid 1,000,000 guineas for the daughter of Night Of Thunder as a yearling and she made a winning start in a Yarmouth maiden at May.
Next stop was the Albany at Royal Ascot but she proved a major disappointment, finishing 23rd of the 25 runners.
However, she was a different proposition on Monday, racing close to the pace throughout and coming three lengths clear of main market rival Rogue Jewel inside the final furlong.
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Winning rider David Egan told Sky Sports Racing: "She’s a filly I’ve always liked and she won impressively on debut. We went to Ascot with high hopes and I thought potentially after her race there that the ground was slightly on the quick side.
"When the rain came as I arrived in Yorkshire today, I was definitely best pleased.
“She was an expensive horse at the sales, she’s by Night Of Thunder and they're not always as precocious as she is, but she showed how precocious she was on debut and it was nice to see her go and take that next step up today. She’s back on the right track.”
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