Silent Beauty impressive winner of Ripon feature

Silent Beauty got her career firmly back on track with a taking success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes.

Amo Racing paid 1,000,000 guineas for the daughter of Night Of Thunder as a yearling and she made a winning start in a Yarmouth maiden at May. Next stop was the Albany at Royal Ascot but she proved a major disappointment, finishing 23rd of the 25 runners. However, she was a different proposition on Monday, racing close to the pace throughout and coming three lengths clear of main market rival Rogue Jewel inside the final furlong.

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