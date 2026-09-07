Shanes Foley fired up for weekend chances of Hotazhell and Green Impact

The going at both tracks has been described on the easy side of good ahead of forfeits on Tuesday, but at least two bands of rain are set to hit the country before the weekend.

That will be music to the ears of Shane Foley, stable jockey to Jessica Harrington, and with an eyecatching book of rides already over the two days.

Top of the list is Hotazhell, who squelched his way to a memorable success in the 2024 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster after a great battle with Delacroix and should relish conditions. He claimed a Group 1 at Munich last month, getting home in a desperate photo-finish from Timeforshowcasing.

He’s bound for the weekend feature, Saturday’s Irish Champion at Leopardstown, and Foley said: "It was great to get him back winning. I don’t think he’s really had his ground conditions since Doncaster.

"He’s a very good horse. He dined at the top table throughout last year and wasn’t beaten very far anywhere. It was such a dry summer last year we never saw him on soft ground, hopefully we will this year."