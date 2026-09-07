Shanes Foley fired up for weekend chances of Hotazhell and Green Impact

An unsettled forecast could mean the ground will ease before this weekend's Irish Champions Festival, featuring a record seven Group 1s at Leopardstown on Saturday and the Curragh on Sunday.
The going at both tracks has been described on the easy side of good ahead of forfeits on Tuesday, but at least two bands of rain are set to hit the country before the weekend.
That will be music to the ears of Shane Foley, stable jockey to Jessica Harrington, and with an eyecatching book of rides already over the two days.
Top of the list is Hotazhell, who squelched his way to a memorable success in the 2024 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster after a great battle with Delacroix and should relish conditions. He claimed a Group 1 at Munich last month, getting home in a desperate photo-finish from Timeforshowcasing.
He’s bound for the weekend feature, Saturday’s Irish Champion at Leopardstown, and Foley said: "It was great to get him back winning. I don’t think he’s really had his ground conditions since Doncaster.
"He’s a very good horse. He dined at the top table throughout last year and wasn’t beaten very far anywhere. It was such a dry summer last year we never saw him on soft ground, hopefully we will this year."
He’s also looking forward to Green Impact, a short-head second to Ethical Diamond in the Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown last month and due back at Foxrock for the HKJC World Pool Kilternan Stakes over a mile and a half.
"Green Impact is in good form, but the entries suggest this will be almost a Group 1 with the likes of Purview set to line up as well, with a number of other good horses,” Foley said. "But Green Impact likes Loepardstown."
Looking forward to the weekend on the whole, the jockey said: "It just continues to grow and to have two different venues at two of the fairest and best, but totally contrasting, tracks we have adds to it.
"It’s so competitive you hope for one winner and anything more is a bonus."
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