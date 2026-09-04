San Jose trimmed for Dewhurst following Ascot breakthrough

The market spoke ahead of Friday's Charbonnel et Walker EBF Maiden Stakes and San Jose delivered for Brian Meehan at Ascot.

The son of Blackbeard brought experience to the table after a debut fourth at Newbury on August 15 and the well-backed 15/8 favourite was to the fore from the outset under James Doyle. Doyle gradually wound things up on the front end and San Jose readily came clear to win by two and three-quarter lengths from 100/30 shot Impasto, with Korsakov (12/1) back in third.

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The same maiden was won 12 months ago by Raaheeb and bookmakers reacted by clipping San Jose to 33/1 (from 100s) for the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket later in the season. Doyle told Sky Sports Racing: "He had experience and I thought the way he got through the line the last time at Newbury, he was strong at the line and wandered a bit late on but at Ascot if you get left alone and you can save plenty then you can let them roll two and a half down which is how we got it today. "He's got an engine this fella, I liked the way he galloped out as he was completely clueless in the last furlong. He kind of spotted the gap (in the rail) and went for that a little bit, so there's loads of improvement. "His dad was obviously talented and let's hope he's the same. Obviously, Mark Chan (owner) has had plenty of good horses and it looks like he's got another on his hands."

Clarity for Balding Later on the card, Clarity made the best of her experience with a win at 3/1 in the Ascot Events EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes over a mile on the Round Course. Andrew Balding's daughter of Blue Point held on gamely from newcomers Divide And Conquer and Kaguyahime on her fourth start. The second and third knew their jobs but couldn't get past the Highclere Thoroughbred-owned filly, while John & Thady Gosden's Baaeed filly Claudette caught the eye on debut with a strong late run into fifth after she was green in the rear after missing the break.

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