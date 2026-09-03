Salisbury review and free video replays: Acclamation Star lands Dick Poole

Trained by James Owen and ridden by Kieran Shoemark, Acclamation Star was one of the more exposed juveniles in the Group 3 after five starts.

She contested the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket before finishing second in a nursery at the same venue and was then held at listed level at Newbury.

The field congregated hard against the stands' side rail on the testing ground and Acclamation Star was well placed at the head but the gaps began to open up behind her in the closing stages and it looked as though she might be swamped when Dark Issue and Nuit D'Eclair got racing room.

Acclamation Star, though, had other ideas and proved a most willing partner for Shoemark, keeping her rivals at bay by half-a-length and the same.

The winning jockey told Racing TV: "She's run some nice races over five and I think she's a pretty quick filly.

"The plan was to get a bit of cover but she winged the gates and was doing too much ultimately and there was no point both of us pulling!

"I let her roll on and we got that rail. When she quickened, she quickened well and I had that rail to aide us. I knew they were there the whole time but I felt like they were never gaining on us, she was really game and hit the line well."