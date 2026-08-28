Roger Varian is looking forward to Rock Montreal's second outing in the Group 3 BetMGM Solario Stakes, but is honest in his assessment of the task in hand.

The Godolphin-owned son of Blue Point is the 2/1 favourite for the seven-furlong contest despite having improvement to find on the bare form of his taking debut success at Yarmouth on August 14. Varian said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He's a lovely horse. He's a very strong individual, very well made, an attractive horse as he ought to be I suppose for what he cost last October. "He's got a great mind, he's very relaxed and he has always looked good at home. You want to see it on the track and although you could argue he didn't beat much at Yarmouth I thought the second half of that race, when the penny dropped and he clicked into gear, I thought he was visually impressive.