Richard Fahey Beverley runners on Saturday

Richard Fahey has four decent chances on the Beverley card this Saturday and he provides a horse-by-horse guide to the team.

13:45 – Vintage Clarets

He’s getting on but he seems to be in good form. He was a bit disappointing the other day at Pontefract, it was probably the (quick) ground. I hope we get the rain that is forecast, Beverley say they are expecting plenty and that would suit him, but it’s hard to predict at the moment. He’s got a good draw in stall two, a low mark these days and Ethan Tindall takes off another 5lb in the saddle. He doesn’t have much form at Beverley as he’s been in that slightly higher ratings bracket for years now but if you go back he did win his novice here as a two-year-old. If they got loads of rain then the draw might even itself out I guess but I’m happy as it stands. 14:55 – Ciao Capo

We’ve been waiting for the ground a bit with him as he’s such a big horse. He goes on fast ground but if you saw him you’d think he’ll love some soft ground. He’s progressing and he wasn’t put up too much for that win here last time so hopefully he can carry on his rate of improvement as he’s a horse we’ve always quite liked. 16:10 - Supreme Clarets

He had become a little bit frustrating, largely through no fault of his own – just the odd draw and things not happening right here and there. But he won when the draw went right for him at Ayr the other day and he’s a horse we do like. He’s still rated on a mark we think he can do well so fingers crossed as he’s another with what looks like a decent draw in stall five. 16:45 – Tarmonbarry Kid