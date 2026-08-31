Ed Bethell’s Regional hasn’t won since the 2023 Haydock Sprint Cup but has some decent placed efforts to his name in more recent times.

The eight-year-old began his season with a third in the Group 2 Go Local Stores Minster Stakes at the track in May.

Lifeplan, who enjoyed his finest hour on the Knavesmire last August, was last seen running over seven furlongs at the Ebor Festival when down the field in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes just nine days ago.

Kind Of Blue, another former Group 1 winner, holds an entry in what would be a big drop in class for James Fanshawe's bay, while others in what looks a seriously competitive renewal include Pontefract Listed winner America Queen, the William Haggas pair of Division, runner-up in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last time, and Extremely Zain, who won a big handicap at York in June.

Behike, trained by George Scott, was a winner at Listed level at Deauville last time and could also line up on the Knavesmire.

It was back in 2020 when Starman became the most recent three-year-old to win this race and nine of the 16 entries represent the Classic generation this time.

2023 Cambridgeshire winner Astro King is amongst the entries for the Rufforth Middle Distance Handicap which is the most valuable supporting race, while Harry Charlton has entered two unexposed sorts in Besieged and Skimmer who has been off the track for more than a year. Dark Moon Rising, third in the race a year ago, is a possible to make his fifth consecutive run at the track.

Jim Goldie’s Woohoo, who has finished second in seven of his last eight starts and has an entry in the Ayr Gold Cup, may try and end the frustrating sequence in the seven-furlong handicap.

The York ground got a weekend soaking and is currently described as soft, with drier conditions expected in the second half of the week.