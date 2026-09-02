Raaheeb ready for Windsor return in Winter Hill Stakes

It will be the son of Sea The Stars’ first run since he suffered a first career defeat when fourth behind Benvenuto Cellini in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh in June.

Despite the Shadwell Estates-owned colt being a full-brother to the stable’s former flagbearer Hukum, Rossa Ryan felt returning to ten furlongs would suit him.

The trainer told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “Ireland was disappointing as such but I think we learned plenty. Interestingly Rossa felt he didn’t stay. He certainly won’t be going any further this year but maybe as he matures and develops next year, we might experiment with going up to a mile-and-a-half again.

"The positives from Ireland were that Rossa said turning in he was getting a very good feel from him still and thought how far was he going to win. He picked up for half a furlong but hit the two-furlong marker and emptied out a bit and he looked after him.

“It was probably quick enough for him that day too, it’s well documented he needs a bit of time between his races and we didn’t feel there was much point until the rain came trying to find another race and hopefully the ground will be suitable at Windsor. It’s not like he needs it bottomless soft, good ground would be perfect."