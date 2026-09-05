Pride Of Arras sinks September Stakes rivals with Constitution Hill well beaten

With all eyes on the 4/6 favourite Gethin and former Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill, Pride Of Arras somewhat slipped under the radar but he was a very convincing length winner at odds of 11/2.

As they swung into the straight Constitution Hill was travelling well under Billy Loughnane, but they got racing from a long way out and the nine-year-old was tapped for toe.

Pride Of Arras soon hit the front with Warrant Holder responding well to pressure on the far side, but Rossa Ryan was in control of the race and just kept his mount up to his work to get the job done.

Gethin rallied on the near side for second but never looked like reeling in the winner with Warrant Holder third.

Almost six lengths off the winner was Constitution Hill in fourth and it's back to the drawing board for Nicky Henderson now as he needed to finish in the first three to have a chance of qualifying for the Melbourne Cup.