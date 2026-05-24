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Precise surges clear to win the Irish 1000 Guineas
Precise surges clear to win the Irish 1000 Guineas

Precise led home a one-two for Aidan O'Brien in the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh

Horse Racing
Sun May 24, 2026 · 10 min ago

Precise (4/1) led home a one-two for Aidan O'Brien in the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Ryan Moore rode Precise to finish seventh in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, won by Wayne Lordan and True Love, where she was sent off the 9/5 favourite but jumped ship to the English Classic winner in Ireland and was left cursing his decision.

True Love was sent off the 4/6 favourite and raced on the rail behind Abashiri and everything appeared to be going to plan when runners dropped away, leaving Moore with plenty of racing room.

True Love battled past eventual third Abashiri but widest of all on the track, Precise was motoring home under Lordan from the rear of the field.

Having left the challengers in the centre of the track trailing in her wake, Precise drifted to her right to join True Love but she didn't lose any momentum and her stablemate couldn't live with her finishing burst with Precise running out an impressive two-and-a-half length winner while just half-a-length separated the places.

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