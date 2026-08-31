Precise and True Love to clash again in Matron Stakes

Precise and True Love are set to clash for the fourth time this season in the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

The score currently stands at 2-1 to the former after her victories in the Irish 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes, her stablemate proving too good in their first meeting in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket back in May. However, both are looking to bounce back from recent defeats with Precise facing a rematch with her Falmouth and Prix Rothschild conqueror Blue Bolt as well. Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Aidan O’Brien said: “They’re two very good fillies. Obviously with Precise I pitched her in the last twice to get runs into her. I didn’t train her hard and didn’t think I would have to.