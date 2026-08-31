Precise and True Love to clash again in Matron Stakes

Precise and True Love are set to clash for the fourth time this season in the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.
The score currently stands at 2-1 to the former after her victories in the Irish 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes, her stablemate proving too good in their first meeting in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket back in May.
However, both are looking to bounce back from recent defeats with Precise facing a rematch with her Falmouth and Prix Rothschild conqueror Blue Bolt as well.
Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Aidan O’Brien said: “They’re two very good fillies. Obviously with Precise I pitched her in the last twice to get runs into her. I didn’t train her hard and didn’t think I would have to.
“She got beat by Andrew’s good filly (Blue Bolt) at Newmarket and in France and then went and ran back against the colts at Deauville which is unusual for a three-year-old filly, and she ran a massive race. She’ll be a little bit more right this time. We’ve never gone up beyond a mile with her because there were other fillies there but she’s always looked like a filly who would get further. She’ll probably go up in America to nine or ten furlongs and that will be interesting.
"True Love is pacey and a high-quality filly. She was a Guineas winner as well. She went back to seven (in the Prix Jean Prat) and was unlucky, we just got locked in and Christophe (Soumillon) controlled the race from the front. Then the last day over six-and-a-half it was the same with no pace but she’s a very good filly, they are two very good fillies. I think what will happen on the day is whoever gets the right draw, gets the right posi(tion) in the race, it will favour them.
“But Andrew’s filly is coming over and she’s a very good four-year-old and these are only three-year-old fillies. That will be interesting as well. You wouldn’t be surprised if any of them won, you wouldn’t be surprised if none of them won."
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