ParisLongchamp Sunday preview: Moulin & Arc trials runners and latest betting

Gstaad is 6/4 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after a final field of seven were declared for Sunday’s Prix Du Moulin at ParisLongchamp.
Aidan O’Brien’s charge is joined in the field by potential pacemaker Dorset while the main market rivals are Opera Ballo and Ten Bob Tony, who finished behind the Ballydoyle colt in the Qatar Sussex Stakes, and Francis-Henri Graffard’s Erdenali.
The Ballydoyle team haven’t declared Lambourn in the Prix Foy meaning Graffard’s 2025 Arc hero Daryz faces only three rivals. He’s 1/4 to beat runaway Betfred Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller, Quest For Magic and Uthred to book his ticket back for his title defence next month.
Graffard also has the favourite in the Prix Vermeille in the shape of Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud third Sunly. Friendly Soul for the Gosdens and Jim Bolger’s Yorkshire Oaks second Sparan Nua are next in the market.
Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini is 11/10 to return to winning ways in the Prix Niel following his fine run in defeat behind Kalpana in the King George at Ascot last time. Stablemate Montreal Is among a field of seven which also includes Grand Prix de Paris third and fourth Alam and Varandir.
ParisLongchamp Sunday: Latest betting
Prix Moulin - Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 6/4 Gstaad, 5/2 Opera Ballo, 10/3 Erdenali, 5 Ten Bob Tony, 14 Nighttime, 40 Dreamliner,100 Dorset
Prix Niel - Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 11/10 Benvenuto Cellini, 4 Varandir, 11/2 Alam, 7 Pearled Majesty, 8 Zaraki, 20 Chiefland, Montreal
Prix Vermeille - Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 5/2 Sunly, 4 Friendly Soul, Sparan Nua, 8 Pink Panthera, Survie, 10 Romantic Symphony, 11 Rabbits Foot, 14 Sugar Island, 16 Lapoftheose, 20 Botagoz, Tattycoram, 66 Beautify, Composing
Prix Foy - Paddy Power: & Sky Bet 2/7 Daryz, 3 Bay City Roller, 25 Quest For Magic, 33 Uthred
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