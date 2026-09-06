Longchamp Arc Trials: Friendly Soul wins Prix Vermeille for Gosdens

Friendly Soul (4/1) claimed the second Group 1 victory of her career on her first ever try over 12 furlongs in Sunday's Qatar Prix Vermeille.

The John & Thady Gosden-trained mare had ensured some tough luck since her previous top-class success in the 2024 Prix de l'Opera but, on the back of a promising Nassau Stakes second to Diamond Necklace at Goodwood, returned to Longchamp under James Doyle. Drawn in stall five, she was away well and sat handily before taking up the running. Composing made headway to keep her company as the pair of them locked horns from a fair way out, but it soon became clear Friendly Soul had seen off the Aidan O'Brien outsider, with the chasing pack still having to bridge a gap of around three or four lengths. Eventual second Pink Panthera (10/1) looked a threat when closing up inside the final furlong but Friendly Soul's stamina held out well as she lunged for the line to score by three-quarters of a length, with the very slow-starting Sunly (7/2) looking unlucky having run on late down the outside of the pack to take third. Friendly Soul, entered in the Opera again, is not yet engaged for next month's Arc back over the same course and distance, with Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacting by cutting the winner to 16/1 from 40/1 for the British Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.

What a performance! 🤯



Friendly Soul puts up a remarkable display in the Qatar Prix Vermeille! 🏆🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/H7I2ob17rP — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 6, 2026