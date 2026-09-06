Longchamp Arc Trials: Friendly Soul wins Prix Vermeille for Gosdens

Friendly Soul (4/1) claimed the second Group 1 victory of her career on her first ever try over 12 furlongs in Sunday's Qatar Prix Vermeille.
The John & Thady Gosden-trained mare had ensured some tough luck since her previous top-class success in the 2024 Prix de l'Opera but, on the back of a promising Nassau Stakes second to Diamond Necklace at Goodwood, returned to Longchamp under James Doyle.
Drawn in stall five, she was away well and sat handily before taking up the running. Composing made headway to keep her company as the pair of them locked horns from a fair way out, but it soon became clear Friendly Soul had seen off the Aidan O'Brien outsider, with the chasing pack still having to bridge a gap of around three or four lengths.
Eventual second Pink Panthera (10/1) looked a threat when closing up inside the final furlong but Friendly Soul's stamina held out well as she lunged for the line to score by three-quarters of a length, with the very slow-starting Sunly (7/2) looking unlucky having run on late down the outside of the pack to take third.
Friendly Soul, entered in the Opera again, is not yet engaged for next month's Arc back over the same course and distance, with Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacting by cutting the winner to 16/1 from 40/1 for the British Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.
"It's a hugely sporting decision from her owner George Strawbridge, to keep her in training again at this age. Of course, the last time she was here she won the Prix de l'Opera a couple of years ago now. In similar style too, she likes to do things her own way. She didn't have it easy at all, she probably attacked three (furlongs) out in the false straight there and was never really able to get a breather.
"But she's a hugely talented filly and very tough too, it's great to have her back at her best. It's obviously her first time over a mile and a half as well and it was slightly unknown territory before this.
"She's a sister to three Group 1 winners and it's a pedigree to die for. It's wonderful for her to win over this trip."
Regarding a potential tilt at the Arc, he said: "I haven't had a chance to speak to George and Juliette, but we'll see how she comes out of the race and see where they want to go with her. She enjoyed the ground there today, for us it's probably good or slightly faster, which she handled well. If it comes up soft, we know she likes that so we'll have to see how she is."
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