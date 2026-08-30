Light Of Dawn run seals Prestige at Goodwood as rivals suffer troubled passages

Light Of Dawn kept out of trouble under James Doyle as her rivals suffered in behind in the Group 3 Virgin Bet Prestige Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood on Sunday.
Karl Burke's Wathnan Racing-owned daughter of Showcasing registered a deserved Group 3 success after just coming up short when third behind Libertango in the Albany and when filling the same position in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville last time.
However, the step up from six to seven furlongs worked the oracle as James Doyle, rerouted to Goodwood after his plane to France was cancelled, pulled the filly out to challenge at the two-furlong marker.
Taking over from Aperoll on the front end heading into the final quarter mile, Light Of Dawn got first run on rivals like Eabha and Siena Storm who both suffered interference as they congregated on the rail.
Light Of Dawn had the race in the bag by the time Eabha had got in the clear and won by a comfortable length and a quarter, with Coaxed half a length behind the runner-up in third.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Doyle said: "It worked out better than I could have wished for. Drawn 10, it was a concern, as we did think she needed cover.
"After going a furlong I was very comfortable. She's done very little in her short career, we took her over to Deauville and the ground was very quick.
"We were keen to get her on a slower surface and this looked the obvious race.
"She's a big girl so I'm sure she'll train on, she should be better as a three-year-old."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.