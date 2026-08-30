Light Of Dawn run seals Prestige at Goodwood as rivals suffer troubled passages

Karl Burke's Wathnan Racing-owned daughter of Showcasing registered a deserved Group 3 success after just coming up short when third behind Libertango in the Albany and when filling the same position in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville last time.

However, the step up from six to seven furlongs worked the oracle as James Doyle, rerouted to Goodwood after his plane to France was cancelled, pulled the filly out to challenge at the two-furlong marker.

Taking over from Aperoll on the front end heading into the final quarter mile, Light Of Dawn got first run on rivals like Eabha and Siena Storm who both suffered interference as they congregated on the rail.

Light Of Dawn had the race in the bag by the time Eabha had got in the clear and won by a comfortable length and a quarter, with Coaxed half a length behind the runner-up in third.