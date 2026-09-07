Ka Ying Rising rating left on 137 by Timeform

Conceding 20 lb to his five rivals, the world’s top-rated horse lowered his own track record by a full second, but fast ground conditions, recorded as ‘firm’ by Timeform, meant the performance did not warrant an increase to his rating.

Timeform's Senior Racing Analyst Mark Milligan said: "Ka Ying Rising cemented his place as the world’s highest-rated horse on Timeform ratings with another facile success in the Group 3 Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap at Sha Tin on Sunday, not needing to improve on his 137 master rating to do so.

“Giving 20 lb away to his five rivals, David Hayes’ six-year-old never had to come out of second gear to lower his own track record by a full second, albeit under conditions that were extremely fast on the day. We make our own going assessments at Timeform based on race times and, with the ground clearly much faster than the official ‘good’, we called it ‘firm’ on the day.

“So, despite that track-record time, his time figure of 134 (from our colleagues at Racing & Sports in Australia) makes it difficult to go beyond his current 137, though given the right circumstances and the correct horses to push him there, he gives the impression a rating of 140 is well within his reach, which would be rarified air indeed."