Ka Ying Rising preps in barrier trial ahead of Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap

Jumping from barrier one against 10 rivals, Ka Ying Rising built momentum up the middle of the course before forging clear, clocking 56.73s to score by two lengths from Public Attention and Magic Control as he prepares to chase a third consecutive victory in the HK$4.2 million (approx. £400,000) G3 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap (6f/1200m) next weekend.

Rated joint No. 1 in the LONGINES World’s Best Racehorse Rankings, Ka Ying Rising was never pressured to extend by Purton at any stage and his time this afternoon was only marginally outside the 56.45s he clocked in the corresponding trial last season.

Predicting the world’s premier sprinter could still improve, Hayes said: “I feel pretty good. Zac said he didn’t change legs, but he was probably three or four seconds below course record time, so he was doing it very easy, and I just like the way he acted before the trial.

“I think he’s in the right head space and ready to run a race next week. You spell the horses trying to make them bigger and stronger, especially if they’re a sprinter, and he’s bigger and stronger than he’s ever been. So, I still think we have another season of him improving.”

Hong Kong’s reigning joint Horse of the Year, Ka Ying Rising will enter quarantine in Hong Kong for two weeks immediately after his first-up run in the HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup before flying to Sydney, Australia where he will bid for successive wins in the AU$20 million (approx. HK$112 million/£10.6 million) G1 The Everest (6f/1200m) at Royal Randwick on October 17.

Purton, who has ridden Ka Ying Rising in 19 of his 21 victories (with Karis Teetan also scoring twice), said: “It was nice. He jumped out well, he cruised along. He just did enough to tick him over for his race next week. He’s pulled up in pretty good shape. For where he is at the moment, we’re happy with him.

“He’s a bit fitter now, he moved a bit better, his action was a bit better – but he’s back on the grass, too.

“But he was on one leg the whole way, which is frustrating. How does a horse go 1000m up the straight on one leg? Normal horses can’t do it, but he’s got to sort that out when he gets back to the races.”

The 2026/27 Hong Kong racing season starts at Sha Tin on Sunday (6 September), featuring the HK$4.2 million (approx. £400,000) G3 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap (6f/1200m).