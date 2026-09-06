Ka Ying Rising stormed to another Sha Tin success in the Chief Executive's Cup, smashing his own track record again.
The sensational six-year-old, ridden by Zach Purton, was resuming after 133 days off the track and, despite a minor injury scare in the build-up to Sunday's six-furlong Group 3 handicap, the David Hayes-trained Ka Ying Rising made it a stunning 21 wins in a row.
The son of Shamexpress bounded away from his five rivals to record a 21st straight win in a time of 1:06.11.
A pleased Hayes said: "When the Class 5 ran a good time in race one, I thought 'oh the (track) record's within reach'. Zach basically eased him down for the last 200m in the same race last year, but he let him run to the line today and he hasn't been let run to the line too many times.
"He's smashed his own record and you don't see that very often - by a second. It just adds more relevance to the win. There could be a few people out there saying he beat nothing, but a few of those horses have won 20-25 million Hong Kong Dollars, they are well-rated horses, they are Group horses around the world but they don't look it when they race him. They get taken out of their comfort zone."
Ka Ying Rising will now enter quarantine ahead of his trip back to Australia as he looks to defend his title in The Everest at Royal Randwick on October 17.
Hayes is in confident mood with that assignment in mind, saying: "Last year, we nursed him and he won brilliantly but that was a better win today and he had more of a hit-out.
"(But) we just had him far too fresh arriving in Sydney. I don't like to change much when they win like that so we'll just continue with a bit more base work and that's holding him in better stead for when he arrives, it's more about mentally for him, so that he doesn't arrive too fresh."
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