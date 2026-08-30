JM Jungle lands Listed Beverley Bullet Sprint for John Quinn and Jason Hart

John and Sean Quinn's six-year-old recorded his first win of the season in game style after hitting a flat spot two furlongs out where he looked under pressure after travelling best in the first half of the race.

To his great credit he rallied to retake the lead and though all out up the stiff finish his class ensured he came home half a length clear of Argentine Tango (11/2) with Badri (16/1) third.

The famous race moved to Sunday for the first time this year to headline a new Bank Holiday weekend fixture while allowing the contest to be broadcast on ITV4.

And it was a deserved success for the son of Bungle Inthejungle, who had been running well in better company all season as exemplified by his close-up seventh in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York last time.