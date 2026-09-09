Item on target for Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

Connections of the Juddmonte International winner Item are looking forward to the colt's next test in Saturday's Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the son of Frankel bounced back from Betfred Derby disappointment to win the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes in July before following up over the same course and distance in the Group 1 feature at last month's Ebor Festival on the Knavesmire. Attention now turns to the Irish Champions Festival highlight, the trip to Ireland posing a new challenge for the colt who will reoppose with York second Almaqam and third Constitution River who is favourite again for this weekend's race. Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Juddmonte, said on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, said: "Item's in good form, Andrew is happy with him and it's very much the plan to run on Saturday. "We've had a bit of rain and it sounds like the track has taken it well. It sounds like it's on the easy side of good which is probably what it was in York which obviously wasn't a problem. We're all systems go and looking forward to Saturday."

Item pictured after winning the Juddmonte International

Item is also entered in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on October 4 but Mahon is happy to stick with the mile and a quarter distance for the time being, especially as the owners - ands Balding - have Kalpana heading back for a second shot at the Arc on the back of her King George and Yorkshire Oaks double this summer. "I think we all feel that Item will get 12 furlongs, but he has shown that his optimum is 10," said Mahon "His one try at 12, albeit on heavy ground (at Epsom), was a bit of a disaster. "He's won three times this year over 10 furlongs and while it's working, why change? There'll be plenty of opportunities down the line to go up to 12. And if the ground came up heavy for the Arc, which it often does there, we wouldn't get to run so we felt this (Leopardstown) seemed a great place go again and decide then after this what we want to do for the rest of the season. "We also have Kalpana, Sunly and Purview that are all possibles for the Arc as well. "I'd say at this stage it looks likely Kalpana will take her chance, we know she handles that ground, if it's on the easy side, so it feels more likely that she'll take her chance there. "Sunly ran a great race on Sunday, a pretty luckless run but they have the option too to let her take her chance too."

Blue Bolt strides clear at Newmarket

The Kingsclere and Juddmonte axis are also represented in Saturday's Group 1 Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes, with Blue Bolt bidding to complete a fine five-timer. Mahon is expecting another big run, saying: "I think Colin (Keane, jockey) has been very keen on this race from some time back, he's said that Leopardstown would suit her since Ascot time. "So we don't think the track will be any problem and the ground looks fine. I think she was second in the Sun Chariot last year on similar type of ground. "She's been a revelation this year, she's matured and developed well. Andrew has campaigned her brilliantly, but it's going to be a good renewal."