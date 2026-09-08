Irish St Leger: Runners and latest betting as Scandinavia tops the market

The leading stayer in Europe at present, he's won his last seven races including victories in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on his most recent outings.

Stablemates Jan Brueghel and Queenstown are next in the market at 6/1. The former will be stepping up to a mile-and-six for the first time having finished fourth behind Giavellotto and Kalpana in the Hardwicke Stakes last time.

Queenstown was impressive when beating Kizlyar in the trial for this at race over course-and-distance last month.

William Haggas could be represented by both Arabian Force and Dubai Honour while Joseph O'Brien has four in the race headed by Trustyourinstinct and Sons And Lovers.