Irish St Leger: Runners and latest betting as Scandinavia tops the market

Scandinavia is 1/2 to win Sunday's Comer Group International Irish St. Leger at the Curragh.
The leading stayer in Europe at present, he's won his last seven races including victories in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on his most recent outings.
Stablemates Jan Brueghel and Queenstown are next in the market at 6/1. The former will be stepping up to a mile-and-six for the first time having finished fourth behind Giavellotto and Kalpana in the Hardwicke Stakes last time.
Queenstown was impressive when beating Kizlyar in the trial for this at race over course-and-distance last month.
William Haggas could be represented by both Arabian Force and Dubai Honour while Joseph O'Brien has four in the race headed by Trustyourinstinct and Sons And Lovers.
Latest Irish Champions Festival Curragh Sunday betting
Comer Group International Irish St Leger - Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 1/2 Scandinavia, 6/1 Jan Brueghel, Queenstown, 8/1 Trustyourinstinct, 12s Sons And Lovers, 16 Dubai Honour, 33 Arabian Force, Consent, Leinster, 50 Beset, Tennessee Stud.
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