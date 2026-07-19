Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at the Galway Festival

Tony Keenan has a 9/2 selection for the opening day of the Galway Festival.

We had one of the great sporting occasions of the Irish summer at Croke Park yesterday, and another starts today in Ballybrit. ‘The Races’ will do well to approach the drama provided by Mayo, but with seven days ahead at a track that seems set up to make stuff happen, we will surely have plenty to talk about come Sunday evening. The featured Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap at 18:40 looks as competitive as ever, though the Willie Mullins-trained runners seem priced more on his historical record in the race than their individual performances while the trainer has not at the best year with his flat runners, just four winners from 28 runners with nine places so far in 2026. Joseph O’Brien seems to have a stronger hand, though his favourite Light Up The Dark is an uncertain stayer. Comfort Zone, with the cheekpieces back on, has his chance but perhaps the pick of his team will be the bigger priced Glenroyal who is unexposed and surely aimed at this race given connections. The form of last win has worked out well outside Ireland, the horse he beat now rated 100 in Bahrain. Of the others, the old boy and course specialist Teed Up is in the mix and did very well to win at the meeting last year, overcoming clipping heel leaving the dip to get up on the line, though he would prefer slower ground while those comments also apply to Granite Bay. He will enjoy the step up in trip, however, and is well-drawn to race close to the pace, but all in all this looks a race for small stakes.

Trainer Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O’Brien has a 100-rated colt in the Eventus Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden (18:10) with One Number, but that might be a false mark as it came from a Naas Listed race where the pace collapsed and the favourite failed to get home, while One Number himself had every chance yet never looked like winning. The Ballydoyle runner City Of Gold is open to improvement up in trip, but at the prices OUR BOY BAILEY makes some appeal. He ran the filly that won aforementioned Naas Listed race to half a length on debut at Roscommon while conceding nine pounds, a fine effort considering the Jessica Harrington juveniles are 0/17 on their first starts this season. Her second time out record is much better (five winners from 12 runners) and while the selection has his second run at Royal Ascot and improved in pure form terms, it could be argued that was an unsuitable race. Having looked in need of the seven furlongs at Roscommon, he dropped down a furlong in trip next time, finding it too sharp. Having been squeezed out early, he was forced to the back of the field and kept on steadily in the final two furlongs, finishing head of One Number, and looking as if a return to seven furlongs would suit.