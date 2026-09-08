Irish Champions Weekend: Saturday runners and latest betting

Aidan O'Brien's French Derby and Coral-Eclipse hero is looking to bounce back from his defeat in the Juddmonte International at York in which he finished third behind the reopposing winner Item and runner-up Almaqam.

The Ballydoyle team felt he was too free that day and he is set to be joined in the field by Hawk Mountain, who O'Brien said was unsuited to the pacemaking duties at York, and dual Derby winner Lambourn.

Item is second favourite off the back of his win on the Knavesmire when he reeled in Almaqam in the dying strides after the latter looked set to score when going clear inside the final furlong. Ed Walker's Almaqam is a 10/1 shot after the trainer confirmed it was his intention to run the horse.

A Boy Named Susie, fourth in the French Derby and second in the Eclipse, and Dermot Weld's progressive colt Purview, who is on a four-timer, are other interesting runners.