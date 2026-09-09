Irish Champion Stakes tips: Sporting Life podcast panel share their thoughts

The Sporting Life Podcast team previewed the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes. Are they for or against Constitution River?

Billy Nash: I’m not sure it’s going to be a sensational weekend for Aidan O’Brien. Yes he’s had a pretty good season even by his own remarkable standards with 15 Group One winners but if you look since Benvenuto Cellini won the Irish Derby, he’s only had four Group One winners. Scandinavia was one at Goodwood, Sun Goddess won the Phoenix, Diamond Neckless in France and Constitution River in what was probably an ordinary Coral-Eclipse. So his top horses seem to have fallen off a small bit in the second half of the season. Now that could all change this weekend but I’d be slightly concerned about just how good his very good horses are at this point of the campaign. We’re about to find out and that starts with Constitution River in the Irish Champion. I’m not convinced he should be favourite, yes he had excuses at York, he was a bit too free and perhaps the pacemaker didn’t do what he should have, but at the same time he was still beaten fair and square by both Item and Almaqam and I for one think ITEM should probably be favourite for this race off the back of that performance. Leopardstown will suit him as will any ease in the ground, and it certainly should be on the soft side of good. He has the benefit of Colin Keane in the saddle, who rides Leopardstown as well as anyone. I think the race will set up nicely for him and at the prices he’s the one I’d like to be on. I think it could be the start of a good weekend for Colin Keane. Click here to listen to the latest Sporting Life Racing Podcast on Spotify

David Johnson: I think there might be a little bit of poker going on with the Balldoyle team here and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Constitution River get the kind of City Of Troy, Juddmonte International ride. That’s what I’d be doing if I was them, I think he’s a horse who just keeps on galloping. We know that given how he won the Eclipse where he ground the others into submission and I think that’s how they need to be thinking about winning this race. You think of a typical Irish Champion Stakes and it’s won by the quickening types. Think of the turn of speed Delacroix showed last year, and the speed he showed in the Eclipse before that. Constitution River doesn’t have that kind of speed, he has different qualities and they need to engineer the race to play to those strengths. I think the best way they can do that is Constitution River out in front going an even gallop and trying to wind it up from a long way out. If his stablemates are in there they’ll probably sit second and third and make the likes of Item and Almaqam come wide and late, having to make up ground on the leader who could get first run. But he looks a short price on what he’s achieved and no more than second best, or possibly third best, in here. For him to be around 6/4 looks skinny. And what on earth does ALMAQAM have to do to get a little bit of credit? He’s 9/2 and there’s a fag paper between him and Item on the Juddmonte form and the way this race is going to pan out might suit him better than that rival. The Irish Champion is likely to be run four or five seconds quicker than the Juddmonte International and Item wasn’t getting there four or five seconds before the line that day. Almaqam is a straightforward selection at the prices as far as I’m concerned.

Item edged out Almaqam in the Juddmonte International

Graham Cunningham: Like David I think ALMAQAM has a very solid chance. I’d be very surprised if he didn’t reverse the form with Item myself, I just think he’s a faster horse than him with give in the ground. He traded at 1.01 when he kicked clear of the runner-up and Constitution River at York. The key question with the favourite, as has been touched on, is can Aidan get him back to racing efficiently again? He’s had an unusual season in that in the French Derby because of the draw he had to run really hard for a really long time to offset it. In the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown he had to run really hard because his pacemaker Flushing Meadow set severe fractions and last time out he jumped the path and got lit up and did quite well to last so long. If he races efficiently I’ve no doubt he’s a Group One horse but he’s trading at a shorter price than a couple of horses who beat him last time and I thought Almaqam was an absolute treat at 8/1, 7/1, 6/1 and even at 5/1 and 9/2 he’s a really solid price for a horse who’s dead uncomplicated and has never been better than he is now.

Constitution River wins the Eclipse in style