Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior heads into retirement due to leg injury

Trained by Danny Shum for owner Peter Lau Pak-fai, the son of Acclamation was bred in Ireland by Corduff Stud & T J Rooney. He was famously bought by Mick Kinane, rider of the great Sea The Stars, on behalf of the HK Jockey Club for 300,000 guineas.

He went on to win 24 races, including four Hong Kong Cups and the Cox Plate in Australia in 2023, and amass career earnings in the region of £28million.

Romantic Warrior was last seen completing a six-timer at his beloved track Sha Tin in the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup on May 24 earlier this year, since when he suffered a leg injury.

A statement by the Hong Kong Jockey Club read: "Romantic Warrior’s connections, in consultation with the Club’s veterinarians, have decided to retire Romantic Warrior from racing following further detailed diagnostic imaging and assessment of his front leg at the Club’s state-of-the-art veterinary hospital.

"Romantic Warrior will spend the next three months at Conghua Racecourse under the continued monitoring of the Club’s veterinarians before being transitioned to his retirement home with the assistance of the Club’s RESTART Racehorse Aftercare Programme, which involves a holistic approach to horse aftercare following the completion of racing careers.

"The Club will arrange a farewell ceremony for Romantic Warrior at a Sha Tin Raceday later this season. Details of the farewell ceremony will be shared as soon as they are available."