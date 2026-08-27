'He’s in great form, we’re very pleased with him' - Richard Fahey on his Beverley runners on Sunday

Richard Fahey provides a guide to his runners at Goodwood and Beverley this Sunday, including yard favourite Strike Red.
Beverley, Sunday
13:40 – Mudita
She’s in a 0-90 handicap here and running from 4lb out of the handicap but Ethan (Tindall) takes off 5lb. She needs to step up on what she’s shown, having stayed on from the back to finish fourth at Redcar last Saturday. This could be the softest ground she’s run on so whether that helps, we’ll just have to see, but it’s a stronger race.
14:50 – Picnic Princess
We picked her up at the Tattersalls October Book 3 sale, she’s by Ardad and is a half-sister to Zip who went up through the handicap to eventually win 12 races for us. I'd imagine she’ll be better for a run or two but this is a starting point and we’ll have to see what happens. She’s fit and well and will hopefully deal with everything well enough on this racecourse debut.
Goodwood, Sunday
14:00 - Rainbow Nebula
He's been crying out for some nice ground and we’re hoping they get the rain that’s supposed to be on the way. This is a touch easier than the York races he’s been running in and I do think he should come good again in the autumn this horse – I’m sure he will. Like a lot of our horses, he probably just needs that bit of ease and hasn’t had many opportunities in ideal conditions due to the dry summer.
14:35 – Strike Red
He’s had a good season already having won at Leicester and Hamilton. He was second in last year’s Stewards’ Cup but was balloted out of the race this year and missed out at York as well the other week. He’s in great form, we’re very pleased with him and if he can run up to form then I think he’ll run a big race.
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