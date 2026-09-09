'He has it all to prove again' | George Scott on Doncaster Cup favourite Caballo De Mar

The five-year-old won his second Group 1 at Longchamp in May but has not been at those levels since, finishing last in the Gold Cup at Ascot before he was a beaten favourite in the Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York last time.

However, Scott says his horse refuses to throw the towel in and he is hoping a change in headgear can help him on Town Moor this Friday.

He said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "For me he's like a boxer, he's got his chin hanging out and we're there with the white towel. He's not saying for one minute he wants a break.

"He was disappointing on the face of it at York. I don't want to keep making excuses but they went a real good gallop and he was in the heat of the race a long way.

"I was going to go the Prix Gladiatuer tomorrow but when these racecourses and sponsors stump up this much money it's hard to turn away from a race like that.

"He's giving me all the right signs at home, he's going to have some blinkers and a tongue-tie on, I've checked his wind out but there's nothing significant.

"I've just got a gut feeling a change of apparatus might help him. He's a short-priced favourite but, ridiculously, he has it all to prove again."