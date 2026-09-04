Conditions the key as World Pool heads to Haydock

Summer seems on the retreat and, after further rain overnight into Friday, conditions look bound to be challenging as Haydock stages its first World Pool card on Saturday.

A few of the usual WP big names are missing – namely Aidan and Ryan – but an eight-race card with the Sprint Cup as the showpiece offers a few appealing options for those who have been watching the weather closely.

I don’t have a strong view on the Superior Mile at 13:25, though dual York winner The Lost King should give his followers another good run from as he moves up in class, but the Ascendant Stakes at 13:55 makes much more appeal.

This Listed race has a lot to live up to given that Bow Echo won it last year, but FIRST LAW is a colt of considerable potential.

True, he had to be pushed out quite firmly to win a four-runner maiden on his Sandown debut, but the impression he created was highly positive. Charlie Appleby is leaning hard on his juveniles this year – with 21 winners from 53 runners heading into the weekend – and this million-guinea son of Too Darn Hot looks the sort to take a major step forward here.

Karl Burke’s fine season shows no signs of stalling as the leaves start to fall and he saddles two key players in the 2.30, namely emphatic Carlisle winner Asia Force and progressive Melrose Handicap runner-up GALILEAN QUALITY.

The latter did very well at York, coming home strongly after being set plenty to do, and he deserves to be favourite with Clifford Lee having chosen him ahead of his stablemate.

Appleby poses punters a problem in the Old Borough Cup at 15:05 as the unexposed AEGEAN PRINCE hasn’t run since finishing second in a Deauville Listed race late last autumn.

But soft ground seems to suit this well-related Dubawi gelding.

He looks a must for Quinella players, while the lightly raced strong stayer FINALISE, last year’s third STRESSFREE and proven mudlark HERMETIC all join him on the Q list in a race that could develop into a searching stamina test.