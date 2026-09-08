Haatem wins Mint Millions Invitational Stakes at Kentucky Downs

The Wathnan Racing-owned five-year-old won last summer's Wolferton Stakes and while struggling for form at a similar level earlier this campaign on a domestic front, he came back to form with a hard-fought win in the Grade 3 contest under a determined Jamie Spencer.

Haatem was settled midfield early on in the one-mile event but soon improved to take third around the halfway stage. Spencer made his move on the outside of rivals at the top of the home stretch and booted Haatem to the front.

Lagynos kept closing the gap inside the distance but Haatem had enough in the tank to hold on and score by a neck, pocketing a little over £400,000 for the win.

Spencer said: "I got into a good position. I got off the fence because he's all about rhythm and he likes to get rolling.

"He travelled actually really well into the home turn and I probably produced him a furlong too soon. But once I got to the front, I used my whip and ran out of strokes, but he had his two ears pricked. You could feel the other horse coming to him, but he was never letting him past and he eased up looking at the winning line.