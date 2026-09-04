Graham Cunningham previews the new season in Hong Kong

The new season in Hong Kong gets under way this weekend. Graham Cunningham sets the scene.

Ten months of compelling action featuring stars from all over the world and enough money to make your eyes water. The Premier League blazed back into action last month and its racing equivalent follows suit on Sunday when KA YING RISING headlines day one of a new HK season at Sha Tin. It didn’t pay to look beyond the obvious last season – with KYR, ROMANTIC WARRIOR and ZAC PURTON dominating their respective divisions – but a new season presents fresh challenges and the chance to speculate on how various key stories will develop.

KA YING RISING History shows that all great HK champions meet with defeat at some point, but finding a flaw in a brilliant gelding who has shredded the record books during a winning streak of 20 is nigh-on impossible. Sunday’s Chief Executive’s Cup is the intended springboard to another tilt at the Everest, followed by the Jockey Club Sprint in November and a third Hong Kong Sprint in December. Stand by for noises off from those who don’t think a great horse deserves that tag until he’s done it at Royal Ascot, but that’s a minor irritation. Ka Ying Rising is “bigger and stronger than ever” and none the worse for a small setback earlier this week according to his handler David Hayes. We could be in for something very special if the veteran Aussie is correct in his opinion that “I still think we have another season of him improving.” ROMANTIC WARRIOR

Romantic Warrior retires as one of the HK greats Nothing lasts forever and the horse who has done more than any other to put HK racing on the global stage heads into honourable retirement due to a leg problem. His achievements – with fifteen G1s including in Japan, Australia and Dubai and an unprecedented four Hong Kong Cups – are very unlikely to be equalled and his versatility and durability were exceptional. The way that Danny Shum, James McDonald and owner Peter Lau adored him provided another compelling side to the story, but the void he leaves creates a huge opportunity over the next few months. Fellow Derby winner INVINCIBLE IBIS could prove one of the chief beneficiaries, but the champ’s departure will have a notable impact on HKIR week. And with the champ out of the way, connections of leading Euro stars will be missing a massive opportunity if they don’t consider a tilt at the £4m plus on offer for the Cup this December. ZAC PURTON Four years have passed since Purton said he wouldn’t be riding in two years’ time and, fresh from his ninth title and reaching 2,000 winners, the king of the HK weighing room won’t be going anywhere so long as Ka Ying Rising remains in his pomp. Purton’s blend of poise, timing, mental strength and native cunning has long made him a perfect fit for the intensity of HK racing. Fitness allowing, he will find himself aboard the thick end of 300 favourites again this season. Backing them all blind is a swift route to the poor house – but he’ll ride twice as many winners as his nearest rival if all goes well. THE EUROS