Glory in German Group 1 for Saddadd

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old was last seen finishing a well-held fourth to Constitution River in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 4 but brushed off the subsequent layoff to land Sunday's WETTSTAR.de - 156th Grosser Preis von Baden at Baden-Baden.

Saddadd, having his first go over a mile and a half, was ridden by Jack Mitchell and settled in midfield before launching his challenge on the turn for home.

As pace-setter Giavellotto went for the stands' side rail, Saddadd made his move more towards the middle of the track and he eventually ground out victory from Francis Graffard's Parachutise, with the Marco Botti-trained globe-trotter Giavellotto eventually having to settle for fourth.