Marco Botti is looking forward to Giavellotto’s return to action in the Grosser Preis von Baden on Sunday.

It will be the seven-year-old’s first run since he beat Kalpana by a short-head in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot as connections build up towards the Longines Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin, a race he won in 2024 and finished second to Sosie in last year. Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “He’s in very good form and we’ve been happy since he won at Royal Ascot and it’s always been the plan to target this race. The ground has always been a concern, but it looks a dry forecast and quite a warm day on Sunday as well so hopefully we’ll have nice good ground, not soft, heavy as can happen at this time of year in Baden-Baden. “He looks great, it’s a nice opportunity and isn’t going to be a big field. I think there’s eight left in the race after the forfeit yesterday."