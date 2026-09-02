Owen Burrows hopes Gethin can stake his claim for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in Saturday’s William Hill September Stakes at Kempton.

The four-year-old is 6/4 favourite for the weekend feature with Sky Bet and Paddy Power and while all the pre-race focus has been on Constitution Hill, the Lambourn handler feels it’s an equally important afternoon for his horse. “His last run was in the Eclipse which didn’t really go to plan to be honest and I wouldn’t mind another go at it,” he told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast. “It is what it is, he came out of it fine and James (Doyle) felt it was quick enough for him that day and it was obviously quick the meeting before when he was second to Ombudsman so we felt like we didn’t want to give him another run on fast ground hence why he didn’t turn up at York and typically it would have suited him up there.