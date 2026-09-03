George Boughey relishing prospect of Cheveley Park clash with Libertango

The Boughey-trained Libertango, last seen winning the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at York on August 20, is said to have taken those exertions well but is currently trading as third favourite for this month's Newmarket Group 1.

Ahead of her in the betting is the Simon & Ed Crisford-trained Senorita Bonita, who beat Libertango on the July Course before beating the boys in the Prix Morny at Deauville, and Aidan O'Brien's Sun Goddess, a wildly impressive winner of the Harry's Half Million By Goffs at the Ebor Festival.

Boughey told Sky Sports Racing: "I think the timeframe that we've got between Newmarket and York, then York to the Cheveley Park is perfect for her.

"She gets that five or six-week break, we've been able to give her an easy week and then she'll work on Tuesday - then all systems go.

"It looks like being a race of the ages for the two-year-olds if they all turn up and we want those clashes. You want Sun Goddess, you want Senorita Bonita to turn up, hopefully it can be a big smash-up at the end of the year."

Regarding the rematch with Senorita Bonita having suffered a three-quarter-length defeat in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes, Boughey said: "I think we were a little bit put out that day. Ed Crisford would be one of my best mates and Shaikh Nasser and (his brother) Shaikh Khalid (owners of Senorita Bonita) are big supporters of the yard now and I was obviously delighted that they were able to win.

"But we'll be wanting to try and get them back on the old course at the end of the month."