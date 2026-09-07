Erdenali in line for Breeders' Cup Mile after Prix du Moulin success

Sunday's Prix du Moulin winner Erdenali looks unlikely to take up his engagement in the QEII at Ascot on British Champion Day.
The son of Caravaggio was claiming the fourth win of his life after just five starts in the Group 1 contest at Longchamp, beating Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony, and has now earnt a shot at the Breeders' Cup Mile according to his trainer Francis Graffard.
Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Graffard said: "In the morning he never shows anything this horse, he's not very impressive physically and he's very laid back.
"His work is not amazing at all. But every time I took him to the races he always did something quite incredible. Yesterday I just stuck to my plan, even though he was beaten in a Group 3 the last time. If you watch that race, he got boxed in and he had no chance; he would have won that very easily so I said let's keep going to the Moulin.
"Yesterday, after the serious pace they put to the race, to be able to quicken like that - and to pass the post with his ears pricked - he is very, very talented.
"My plan was the Coolmore Mile at Keeneland and then the Breeders' Cup but I think after yesterday I will target the Breeders' Cup Mile directly and won't go to Keeneland before."
Another horse doubtful to line up at Ascot next month is the 2025 Champion Stakes winner Calandagan, the five-year-old gelding expected to try and repeat his win from last year in November's Japan Cup.
He added to his Group 1 haul when landing this summer's Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud before being made to settle for second behind Kalapana in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, since when his trainer has been plotting a route back from Tokyo.
"He's in top form, he put 20 kilos on and he looks fantastic," Graffard said. "I might be able to have him ready for the Champion Stakes, we'll see, but his target will be the Japan.
"I know the horse well enough to take him 100% for the Japan Cup directly.
"I keep every option open, but I am very happy with him."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.