Erdenali in line for Breeders' Cup Mile after Prix du Moulin success

The son of Caravaggio was claiming the fourth win of his life after just five starts in the Group 1 contest at Longchamp, beating Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony, and has now earnt a shot at the Breeders' Cup Mile according to his trainer Francis Graffard.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Graffard said: "In the morning he never shows anything this horse, he's not very impressive physically and he's very laid back.

"His work is not amazing at all. But every time I took him to the races he always did something quite incredible. Yesterday I just stuck to my plan, even though he was beaten in a Group 3 the last time. If you watch that race, he got boxed in and he had no chance; he would have won that very easily so I said let's keep going to the Moulin.

"Yesterday, after the serious pace they put to the race, to be able to quicken like that - and to pass the post with his ears pricked - he is very, very talented.

"My plan was the Coolmore Mile at Keeneland and then the Breeders' Cup but I think after yesterday I will target the Breeders' Cup Mile directly and won't go to Keeneland before."