Maltese Cross edges out Bay Of Brilliance
Bay Of Brilliance (right) - two options

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby: Bay Of Brilliance bid undecided

Horse Racing
Wed June 24, 2026 · 3h ago

Connections have yet to decide whether to run Bay Of Brilliance in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

The German Derby is also under consideration for the colt who was touched off in the Lingfield Trial before finishing fourth in the Epsom Classic.

Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, trainer Ralph Beckett said: “The horse is well and has recovered better and quicker than I think any of us hoped, and he’ll either go to the Curragh or Hamburg for the German Derby a week later.

“His owners will make the final decision, they obviously are au fait with all the angles and variables and we’ll go with that, but wherever he goes he’s in good shape."

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Conditions will play some part in the decision.

“Most of New Bay’s stock handle give in the ground but I’m of the opinion he wants fast ground this horse so that is a factor as well. I think it’s more who will be showing up on Sunday will be a deciding factor as well," Beckett continued.

“I think this horse is a strong stayer but his next run or two will tell is us how strong a stayer. For me, that’s the angle with him but we’ll see whether I’m right about that. I’d be keen on whatever suited the horse, my opinion that he’s a strong stayer is yet to be proven but we’ll see. It’s a nice problem to have.”

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