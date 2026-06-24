Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby: Bay Of Brilliance bid undecided

Connections have yet to decide whether to run Bay Of Brilliance in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

The German Derby is also under consideration for the colt who was touched off in the Lingfield Trial before finishing fourth in the Epsom Classic. Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, trainer Ralph Beckett said: “The horse is well and has recovered better and quicker than I think any of us hoped, and he’ll either go to the Curragh or Hamburg for the German Derby a week later. “His owners will make the final decision, they obviously are au fait with all the angles and variables and we’ll go with that, but wherever he goes he’s in good shape."