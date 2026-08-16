Deauville review and replays: wins for Romantic Symphony and exciting Avec Toi

Romantic Symphony lowered the favourite's colours in The Aga Khan Studs Prix Lady O'Reilly at Deauville on Sunday.
The Group 3, run over an extended 12 furlongs [2400 metres] and formerly known as the Prix Minerve, saw the Godolphin owned filly run out a ready winner over Calasita.
William Buick settled the Newmarket Listed winner in sixth of the seven runners as Christophe Soumillon and Venetia took the field along.
Mickael Barzalona raced in third aboard Calasita who had beaten Romantic Symphony in a listed contest at ParisLongchamp in June.
There was little change to the order until the field began to round the home turn with Buick making ground on the outside of the field. As they straightened up, Calasita drove up the inside and the two fillies gradually began to draw away from the field.
There was little to choose between them at the 200 metre mark but Romantic Symphony gradually asserted, winning by a length and a quarter at 4/1.
Trainer Charlie Appleby and Buick were winning the race for a second time having collected the spoils with Eternal Pearl in 2022.
Appleby told Sky Sports Racing: "She's improving and she's a full sister to Yibir and Wild Illusion.
"We learnt a lot more about her on her last start at Newmarket. That day I said to Billy [Loughnane] just drop her in and ride her like the rest of the family, they all used to love coming off the pace there, and she seems to be enjoying it, gaining confidence with it and getting stronger with each run.
"The family tend to get better with age and I see no reason why she shouldn't follow suit. I just said to Will - we might just mull over it - but maybe something like the EP Taylor [at Woodbine, Canada in October]. I do think the family love quick ground."
Godolphin opted to supplement Jassas for The Aga Khan Studs Prix Francois Boutin but the Doncaster winner trailed home last of five in the seven furlong [1400m] Group 3.
Buick made much of the running but was closely attended by Avec Toi (8/11 favourite) - ridden by Pierre-Charles Boudot - and Zakkan throughout while Cut A Dash (Richard Hannon) and Silver Dominion (Oliver Cole) were never far from the pace.
The pace lifted just after halfway but by the time they approached the 200 metre marker, the well-regarded Avec Toi had stamped his authority on the contest and he pulled right away to win by an imposing four lengths.
Silver Dominion came through from last to run Zakkan out of second.
Avec Toi, a son of No Nay Never out of a Frankel mare, is owned by a partnership involving Coolmore and is rated by trainer Christopher Head as being the best he's trained.
Head couldn't hide his excitement in the post-raced debrief, saying: "He's really an incredible horse, what a machine.
"He's been like this since the beginning of the season and we don't know the limits. I love the No Nay Nevers and they're really doing a fine job.
"We're really lucky with his mentality and I think that's a strength that will help him throughout his two-year-old season and beyond."
When asked if the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at the Prix de l'Arc meeting in October was on the agenda, Head replied 'definitely' but he was less dogmatic as to whether Avec Toi, who has now won all three starts, would run again before the Group 1.
"We need to discuss with the owners, there's the possibility of going for the [Prix la] Rochette [at ParisLongchamp in September] to be sure that he's going to be ready [for October]," he replied.
Head also batted away questions about the Breeders' Cup, commenting: "That's another one. We will see with The Lads what they want to do; it's for them to decide. He can go anywhere I think, he's a top-class horse."
Head left viewers in no doubt that he believes Avec Toi can go to the very top, adding: "Any ground, anything, he's really good.
"He's probably the best horse that I've ever trained."
Boudot was singing from the same hymn sheet, adding: "He's a really nice horse, he's probably a Group 1 horse in the making.
"Today, we just sat beside the lead and he did very nicely in the last two furlongs and won pretty easy. He's got a good mind, he can travel where you want, he can lead, he can sit second, third; he's really easy to ride."
Boudot felt Avec Toi has improved since his second start in July, continuing: "He felt different today, more professional, he handled the track, he handles everything."
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