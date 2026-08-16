Deauville review and replays: wins for Romantic Symphony and exciting Avec Toi

The Group 3, run over an extended 12 furlongs [2400 metres] and formerly known as the Prix Minerve, saw the Godolphin owned filly run out a ready winner over Calasita.

William Buick settled the Newmarket Listed winner in sixth of the seven runners as Christophe Soumillon and Venetia took the field along.

Mickael Barzalona raced in third aboard Calasita who had beaten Romantic Symphony in a listed contest at ParisLongchamp in June.

There was little change to the order until the field began to round the home turn with Buick making ground on the outside of the field. As they straightened up, Calasita drove up the inside and the two fillies gradually began to draw away from the field.

There was little to choose between them at the 200 metre mark but Romantic Symphony gradually asserted, winning by a length and a quarter at 4/1.

Trainer Charlie Appleby and Buick were winning the race for a second time having collected the spoils with Eternal Pearl in 2022.

Appleby told Sky Sports Racing: "She's improving and she's a full sister to Yibir and Wild Illusion.

"We learnt a lot more about her on her last start at Newmarket. That day I said to Billy [Loughnane] just drop her in and ride her like the rest of the family, they all used to love coming off the pace there, and she seems to be enjoying it, gaining confidence with it and getting stronger with each run.

"The family tend to get better with age and I see no reason why she shouldn't follow suit. I just said to Will - we might just mull over it - but maybe something like the EP Taylor [at Woodbine, Canada in October]. I do think the family love quick ground."