Cork Sunday review: Magny Cours bounces back in Coolmore Stud Little Big Bear Stakes

Magny Cours bounced back to top form in the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Little Big Bear Stakes at Cork on Sunday.
Daniel McLoughlin's Awtaad filly was pointed at the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh in May after finishing runner-up to True Love in the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud Priory Belle Stakes at Leopardstown in April.
However, she was too keen in the Guineas and was beaten over 14 lengths by Precise in 12th.
Freshened up for Sunday's assignment over seven furlongs, Magny Cours ran out an impressive two-and-a-half length winner under Ben Coen at odds of 9/1.
"She's a good filly on her day, the last day we had excuses," Coen said.
"She was going really well in the spring, had excuses in the Guineas and hopefully now it's onwards and upwards with her.
"She's done everything right today, it was nice, the drop back to seven suited."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.