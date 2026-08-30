Cork Sunday review: Magny Cours bounces back in Coolmore Stud Little Big Bear Stakes

Daniel McLoughlin's Awtaad filly was pointed at the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh in May after finishing runner-up to True Love in the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud Priory Belle Stakes at Leopardstown in April.

However, she was too keen in the Guineas and was beaten over 14 lengths by Precise in 12th.

Freshened up for Sunday's assignment over seven furlongs, Magny Cours ran out an impressive two-and-a-half length winner under Ben Coen at odds of 9/1.

"She's a good filly on her day, the last day we had excuses," Coen said.

"She was going really well in the spring, had excuses in the Guineas and hopefully now it's onwards and upwards with her.

"She's done everything right today, it was nice, the drop back to seven suited."