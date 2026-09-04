Constitution Hill up against in at Kempton based on Timeform ratings

Constitution Hill has a mountain to climb on Timeform ratings as he prepares to step into Group company for the first time in the September Stakes at Kempton on Saturday.
Nicky Henderson’s nine-year-old has recorded a top rating of 113P from his two starts on the Flat to date, winning at Southwell and Kempton.
Now taking on top-class opposition, including the likes of Group 1 winner Tornado Alert and the top-rated Gethin (127), Constitution Hill has 14lb to find on Timeform ratings with Owen Burrows’ four-year-old.
In the last five years, the September Stakes has seen a stellar cast of winners, including Kalpana (129), Giavellotto (128), Bay Bridge (128), Mostahdaf (126) and Hamish (122).
That also indicates the former Champion Hurdle winner needs to find considerable improvement if he is to reach the level of Hamish, the lowest-rated winner in the last five years.
However, Constitution Hill does have a Timeform 'large P' next to his rating, indicating the potential for significant improvement.
Timeform’s Kieran Clark said: “With Gethin having already achieved a level good enough to win a standard renewal of what is quickly becoming one of the classiest Group 3s in the calendar, it’s clear that Constitution Hill must improve appreciably if he’s to remain unbeaten on the Flat.
“A Timeform ‘P’ next to his rating denotes that he’s still open to significant improvement in this sphere, but he’ll need to show it if he’s to overturn one who’s already come within a neck of beating Ombudsman this season."
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