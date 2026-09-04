Constitution Hill up against in at Kempton based on Timeform ratings

Constitution Hill has a mountain to climb on Timeform ratings as he prepares to step into Group company for the first time in the September Stakes at Kempton on Saturday.

Nicky Henderson’s nine-year-old has recorded a top rating of 113P from his two starts on the Flat to date, winning at Southwell and Kempton. Now taking on top-class opposition, including the likes of Group 1 winner Tornado Alert and the top-rated Gethin (127), Constitution Hill has 14lb to find on Timeform ratings with Owen Burrows’ four-year-old. In the last five years, the September Stakes has seen a stellar cast of winners, including Kalpana (129), Giavellotto (128), Bay Bridge (128), Mostahdaf (126) and Hamish (122).