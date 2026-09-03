Constitution Hill declared for Kempton September Stakes

The former brilliant hurdler is two from two since his attention was turned to Flat racing earlier in the year and he makes his eagerly-awaited return to the fold in this weekend's William Hill-sponsored contest over a mile and a half at the Sunbury venue.

Billy Loughnane has been confirmed as Constitution Hill's jockey, the horse having been partner by champion jockey Oisin Murphy and Ryan Moore in his previous outings on the level.

Chief among the opposition is Paddy Power's 11/8 favourite Gethin, trained by Owen Burrows for owners Wathnan Racing. He was a winner at Kempton earlier in the year and is looking to set up a potential trip to France for next month's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Pride Of Arras is a classy four-year-old from the stable of Ralph Beckett, while The King and The Queen are represented in the race by the John & Thady Gosden-trained Warrant Holder.

Saeed bin Suroor runs two in Dubai Future and Tornado Alert, Murphy down to ride the latter, with the field completed by Andrew Balding's four-year-old colt Almeric, who is the 33/1 outsider of the party.