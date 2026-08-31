Constitution Hill 8/1 at Kempton: William Hill September Stakes entries and betting

Constitution Hill is 8/1 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power after 13 rivals were entered against him for Saturday’s William Hill September Stakes at Kempton.
Nicky Henderson’s charge will be having his third start on the Flat at the weekend after facile wins at Southwell and Kempton earlier in the year but faces a much sterner test of his credentials.
Favourite at 7/4 is Gethin, second to Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown before finishing only fifth in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.
Next best at 2/1 is Bay City Roller who has a Group One penalty at Kempton but arrives here off the back of a career-best effort when running away with the Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom.
Pride Of Arras is on a retrieval mission after being withdrawn from the Juddmonte International at York after becoming upset in the stalls - he's a 4/1 chance. Tornado Alert (6/1) for Saeed bin Suroor is the other runner at a shorter price than Constitution Hill.
William Hill September Stakes – Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 7/4 Gethin, 2/1 Bay City Roller, 4 Pride Of Arras, 6 Tornado Alert, 8 Constitution Hill, 10 Almeric, Arabian Crown, 14 Warrant Holder, Lions Pride, 20 Dubai Future, 33 By The Book, 50 Small Fry, 66 Watch My Tracer
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.