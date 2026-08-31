Constitution Hill 8/1 at Kempton: William Hill September Stakes entries and betting

Nicky Henderson’s charge will be having his third start on the Flat at the weekend after facile wins at Southwell and Kempton earlier in the year but faces a much sterner test of his credentials.

Favourite at 7/4 is Gethin, second to Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown before finishing only fifth in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Next best at 2/1 is Bay City Roller who has a Group One penalty at Kempton but arrives here off the back of a career-best effort when running away with the Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom.