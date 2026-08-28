The grey daughter of Night Of Thunder, trained by David O'Meara for owners Cheveley Park Stud, was last seen opening her account at the highest level in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on June 27.

Connections were considering the Yorkshire Oaks, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and a possible trip to the Breeders' Cup on the back of her fast-ground success in Ireland but it has emerged she suffered "some bone bruising" that day and the decision has been made to draw stumps on her racing career.

Cheveley Park Stud Managing Director, Chris Richardson said: “Whilst Estrange has not had ideal conditions, with the very dry summer, it has been decided to retire her to the paddocks.

"Estrange suffered some bone bruising during her last race, which meant she has had to have an easy time since and, although an autumn campaign was being envisaged, time is running out to have her fully fit therefore Mrs Thompson feels, as she has won her Group 1, it is time for her to retire to the paddocks.

"Estrange has given Patricia Thompson, her son Richard, their family and all of us at Cheveley Park Stud some wonderful moments on the racecourse and we cannot thank David O’Meara, and his staff enough, for training her so wonderfully."