Can Daryz be stopped and what did we learn from Arc trials weekend?

Arc trials weekend wasn’t blemish-free from a personal point of view, having fancied Gethin to muscle his way into the picture in Saturday’s William Hill September Stakes at Kempton.

The fact his antepost price near enough doubled on the back of a one-length prep run defeat to the mercurial but talented gelding Pride Of Arras looks a bit of an over-reaction on the face of it, but Gethin – who went off the 4/6 favourite at the weekend – hanging left throughout the majority of the final two furlongs may be indicative of a broader issue and his participation in Paris in a month’s time now seems unlikely.

Sunly rising to the top

At Longchamp on Sunday, the traditional trials delivered plenty of intrigue, each of the three races won by a very different type and I’ll start with the Prix Vermeille which has held Group 1 status since its introduction in 1971.

One could debate whether it should really be classed as a ‘trial’ for anything really but the Vermeille is clearly a prestigious contest and is ideally-positioned too having been won by the subsequent Arc winner on seven occasions in the past, including Bluestocking just two years ago.

Victory this year went to Friendly Soul, who wasn’t entered for the Arc by John & Thady Gosden but now has a paid-up ticket should connections wish to tackle the males having proven herself over the 12-furlong trip. It was her first try at the distance and she passed with flying colours despite having Composing for company up front from before the halfway stage.

Friendly Soul was introduced at 25/1 by Paddy Power and Sky Bet, that price tempered due to the potential of her having another shot at the Prix de l’Opera, a race she won in 2024, instead of the Arc, before stepping back up in trip in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day.

Vermeille second Pink Panthera will likely lie in wait again if the Opera is preferred, Patrice Cottier’s filly quietly building a very nice profile having only made her debut this January. Runner-up to Diamond Necklace at a big price in the Prix de Diane in June, a trip to the Breeders’ Cup is reportedly in the offing for her later in the year.

Francis Graffard had a day to remember but Sunly was the one that got away after blowing her chances when stumbling at the start. Colin Keane did the sensible thing in not rushing her up to the rest of the pack too quickly, but Sunly then suffered interference when trying to negotiate weakening rivals heading for home, and she could do no more than flash home for a one-length third.

Juddmonte also have Kalpana in the shake-up too but Sunly looks every bit a Group 1 winner in waiting and going back to 10 furlongs over Arc weekend could be a mistake given her style of racing. I’d be interested in the 25/1 about her for the big one once plans are firmed up.