Billy Loughnane hoping for good weekend with strong Sandown book of rides

Billy Loughnane is looking forward to a strong book of rides at Sandown this weekend.
He’s aboard Lazy Griff in the Coral Marathon on Friday with last season’s Betfred Derby runner-up having his second start of the campaign after finishing third in the Henry II Stakes over this course-and-distance in May.
“He had a nice comeback run last time and it’s interesting to see him in this race. Hopefully he should strip fitter this time so hopefully he can go close,” the jockey told Sky Sports Racing.
There are two big rides for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin too with Words Of Truth in the Coral Charge and Act Of Kindness in the Distaff.
“Words Of Truth won well last time and is bound to take a step forward from that again, he had a little lay-off going into that race. He’s up in class, it’s another grade up, but hopefully he can give a good showing.
“Act Of Kindness is a nice filly and was very expensive at the yearling sales. Charlie is bringing her along through the ranks nicely and it looks a good spot for her.”
And he’s looking for a big run from Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Hard Endeavor in the Coral Challenge.
“He was probably a bit unlucky here last time but really hit the line well. He has a kind weight which is obviously nice for a handicap. Jane’s horses are in a nice seam so I’m hopeful of a nice weekend.”
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