Billy Loughnane hoping for good weekend with strong Sandown book of rides

Billy Loughnane is looking forward to a strong book of rides at Sandown this weekend.

He’s aboard Lazy Griff in the Coral Marathon on Friday with last season’s Betfred Derby runner-up having his second start of the campaign after finishing third in the Henry II Stakes over this course-and-distance in May. “He had a nice comeback run last time and it’s interesting to see him in this race. Hopefully he should strip fitter this time so hopefully he can go close,” the jockey told Sky Sports Racing. There are two big rides for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin too with Words Of Truth in the Coral Charge and Act Of Kindness in the Distaff.